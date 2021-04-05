BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.7% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.35.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $536.70. The stock had a trading volume of 76,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,886. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.28. The stock has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $361.71 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

