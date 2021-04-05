BNC Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $8,335,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 403,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 75,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.94. 1,387,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,257,840. The firm has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.24.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

