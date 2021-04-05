BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,199 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $65.79. 534,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,142,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $267.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

