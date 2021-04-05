BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Trading Up 0.2%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) shares were up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.77 and last traded at $69.73. Approximately 4,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.58.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.94.

About BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

There is no company description available for BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit