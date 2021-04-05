Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,611,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,253,584 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.88% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $78,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after buying an additional 11,902,534 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,027,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,154,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 1,585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 206,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDN shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.