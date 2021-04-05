Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

