Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Holdings Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 454.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,301 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

BHF stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.53. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.46.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

