Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of -572.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

