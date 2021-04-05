Brokerages Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Post $0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $24.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,761,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,193,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,439,000 after buying an additional 202,333 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

