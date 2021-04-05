Brokerages Anticipate First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.94. First Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $76.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock valued at $370,276. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

