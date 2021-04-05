Brokerages Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.64 Million

Analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce sales of $70.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.94 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $63.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $287.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.18 million to $295.83 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $297.67 million, with estimates ranging from $276.42 million to $321.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WETF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $6.56. 1,005,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,483. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 104,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 658.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 96,036 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

