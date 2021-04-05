Brokerages Expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $455.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce sales of $455.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $464.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $434.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In related news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $838,127. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

AIMC stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,555. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.39%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

