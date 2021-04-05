Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will announce $27.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.82 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. Luna Innovations reported sales of $17.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $124.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.44 million to $125.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $139.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUNA opened at $10.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $340.04 million, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.23. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.28.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

