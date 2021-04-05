Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.51). Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.98). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Shares of SIX stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.31. 7,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $51.75.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,898,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 608,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after acquiring an additional 489,709 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,570 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks, which include 23 parks located in the United States, two parks in Mexico, and one park in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.