Brokerages Expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $578.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will announce sales of $578.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $556.97 million to $605.00 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $558.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of TNL opened at $62.50 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $65.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,591 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,499 in the last 90 days.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

