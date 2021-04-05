Brokerages Expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $824.45 Million

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce $824.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $899.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $746.60 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $402.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Shares of WGO opened at $80.19 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

