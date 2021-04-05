Brokerages Set ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Price Target at $16.50

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,713,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,923,000 after buying an additional 143,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ADTRAN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after buying an additional 100,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ADTRAN by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after buying an additional 695,505 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in ADTRAN by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,143,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in ADTRAN by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,212,000 after buying an additional 122,275 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,474. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.38.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.65 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

