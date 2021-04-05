Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Price Target at $29.80

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWEN. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $810,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

