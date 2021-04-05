Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $94.38

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Hasbro stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 52,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,414. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,832,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,379,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,807,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

