Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Target Price at $94.38

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Hasbro stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 52,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,414. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.35 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,977,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,832,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,379,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,807,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Analyst Recommendations for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit