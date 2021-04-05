BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last Week

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BSCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00006858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCPAD has a market capitalization of $106.14 million and approximately $25.59 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00073931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00299493 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005434 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00096694 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.16 or 0.00750365 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 103.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00028762 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,090,501 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

