BTU Protocol (BTU) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,696.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 40.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.66 million and approximately $35,696.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00054807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.73 or 0.00669793 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00074051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00029010 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

