Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGC has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $32.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

