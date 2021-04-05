Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 19,453 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Amcor by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Amcor by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMCR. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

