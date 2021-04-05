Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $587,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in General Dynamics by 17.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 8.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in General Dynamics by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 43.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.27.

GD stock opened at $180.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $184.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.44.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

