Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 201 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,953,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,636,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $385.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $401.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $384.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total transaction of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

