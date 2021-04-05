Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,251 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $31,478,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $37,732,499.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 638,381 shares of company stock worth $40,850,763. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLUG stock opened at $35.26 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -106.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

