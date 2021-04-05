Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ferro were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its position in shares of Ferro by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,320,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ferro by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 172,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ferro by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,077,000 after purchasing an additional 156,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ferro by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 970,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 259,503 shares in the last quarter.

Ferro stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of Ferro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

