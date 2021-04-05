Captrust Financial Advisors Has $181,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $19.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 39,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $635,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

