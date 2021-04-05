Captrust Financial Advisors Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 515.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $22.89 on Monday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.