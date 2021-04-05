Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 815 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in RadNet were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 78,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $1,265,625. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.02 on Monday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -104.85 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

