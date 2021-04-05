Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,060,000 after purchasing an additional 328,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.04%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

