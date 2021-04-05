Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 2,500 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hilltop were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $681,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Hilltop by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Hilltop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hilltop by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Hilltop during the third quarter worth $276,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTH shares. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.