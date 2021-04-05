Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

CRDF opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.65. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney S. Markin bought 2,900 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $29,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace bought 3,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 452,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,069,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $2,832,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,799,000. Finally, Caxton Corp lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after buying an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

