Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $169.85

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.85 and last traded at $169.05, with a volume of 286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.58.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,303,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

