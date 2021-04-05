Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $169.85

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.85 and last traded at $169.05, with a volume of 286 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.58.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,876,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 369,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after purchasing an additional 54,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,303,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

