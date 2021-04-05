Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,043 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of TLT traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.28. The stock had a trading volume of 227,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,530,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

