Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Buys 8,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 159.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics comprises 1.2% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

KRTX traded down $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.92. 762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,841. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.16 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.01 and a 1 year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KRTX. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $525,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,957.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,500 shares of company stock valued at $120,203,870. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

