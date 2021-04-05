CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,082,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.92% of CBRE Group worth $193,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,364 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1,754.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $80.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

