CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.50.

CCDBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

OTCMKTS:CCDBF traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. CCL Industries has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $56.49.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

