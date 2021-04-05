Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 120.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Century Aluminum worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 159,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Century Aluminum by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,306,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,140 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

CENX stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $389.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENX. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

