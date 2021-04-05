Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $442,000 Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Arista Networks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.29.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $308.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.06 and a 1 year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,640.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,251 shares of company stock worth $25,461,227. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

