Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after buying an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in eBay by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

Shares of EBAY opened at $63.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $64.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,063,882. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

