Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TY opened at $32.66 on Monday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $32.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

