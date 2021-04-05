Cetera Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,516 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of KR stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,071 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.