Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 624.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.