Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 3,446 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $64.01 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.