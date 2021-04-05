Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 372 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $8,784,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,515,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in V.F. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $4,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC stock opened at $79.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of -611.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $89.68.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.