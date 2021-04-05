Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 2,276 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total value of $1,374,713.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $474.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $664.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

