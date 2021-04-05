Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 48,351 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,351 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $25,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 253.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $61.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.98.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 97.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In related news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

