Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $113.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.40. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.21 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

