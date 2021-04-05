China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Separately, Greenridge Global raised China Automotive Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

CAAS stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.82 million, a PE ratio of 531.00 and a beta of 3.28. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAAS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

